Planning to attend the biggest World of Bluegrass shows? Make sure you’re vaccinated

The main events at this fall’s World of Bluegrass festival in Raleigh will require proof of vaccinations, festival organizers announced Tuesday.

The International Bluegrass Music Association, which has held its annual awards, music festival and conference in Raleigh since 2013, announced that attending ticketed shows will require vaccinations.

“As live bluegrass music begins to re-emerge, our emphasis on a safe return cannot be understated,” said Mike Simpson, IBMA’s board chair, in a release. “We have been closely monitoring safety guidelines, and in the interest of everyone’s safety, our Board of Directors has taken the unanimous position that participation in this year’s World of Bluegrass begins and ends with safety — requiring proof of vaccination and indoor mask wearing. I am pleased to say that our discussions were strikingly non-political and focused purely on the best safety measures that we could take for all involved.”

This will apply to the festival’s headlining shows at Red Hat Amphitheater, as well as events in the Raleigh Convention Center and Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

The festival’s vaccine requirement does not include the free events held outside in downtown Raleigh.

Masks will also be required for all indoor events, the IBMA said, mirroring a new mask mandate the City of Raleigh reinstated last week.

The World of Bluegrass Festival will be held throughout downtown Raleigh Sept. 28 to Oct. 2.

Hank Pattie and the Current play to a packed Pour House crowd at the IBMA Bluegrass Ramble in Raleigh in 2019.

Bluegrass back in person for 2021

After holding a virtual festival in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IBMA has planned an in-person bluegrass festival for 2021.

Among the ticketed acts this year are Bela Fleck’s My Bluegass Heart, the Del McCoury Band, Steep Canyon Rangers. Sierra Hull, Yonder Mountain String Band and The Po Ramblin’ Boys.

To enforce the vaccine mandate, festival organizer said attendees will have to prove their vaccine status when checking in, where they’ll receive a wristband.

The World of Bluegrass vaccine mandate is one of the largest events to require vaccines, a move that’s already been made by some Triangle music venues and restaurants as North Carolina’s COVID cases soar.

“Our internal surveys — conducted in both March and July — found that more than 90% of respondents planning to attend this year’s World of Bluegrass also planned to be fully vaccinated before getting to Raleigh,” said Pat Morris, IBMA’s executive director, in a release.

“We have been working diligently with our partners in Raleigh to bring the community together for an unmatched bluegrass experience in a safe environment, and the health and safety of our attendees is our number one priority.”