Join N&O and ProPublica for discussion on race, police and power in small-town America

Sound of Judgment, a documentary and immersive storytelling project co-published by The News & Observer and ProPublica, offered a rare view into the Black Lives Matter movement and opposing forces in small-town America.

Join N&O journalists Carli Brosseau, Julia Wall and others for an online panel discussion about conflicts about race, police and power in Alamance County and beyond at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 31.







Brosseau will moderate a conversation with Wall, an N&O visual journalist; Ebony Pinnix, a Black Lives Matter activist in Alamance County; Dawn Blagrove, the executive director of Emancipate NC; and Scott Reynolds Nelson, a history professor at the University of Georgia who has researched and written on Alamance County’s dark history resisting racial justice.

The discussion will range from the Reconstruction era to today’s debates about law enforcement accountability and transparency, including police resistance to releasing video capturing conflicts between law enforcement and the public.

Register for the event, hosted by ProPublica, to attend and ask your questions.