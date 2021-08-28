Woman dies in two-vehicle crash on West Millbrook Road in North Raleigh

Police said Barbara Ann Sabio died on Friday when another vehicle collided with her on West Millbrook Road. Dreamstime via TNS

A woman died in a crash Friday night at the intersection of West Millbrook Road and Town and Country Road in North Raleigh.

Barbara Ann Sabio, whose age was withheld by police, was driving north on Town and Country Road shortly before 7 p.m. when she attempted to make a left turn onto West Millbrook Road, according to a report released by Raleigh police on Saturday.

Sabio failed to yield the right of way as she entered West Millbrook Road, the report says. The driver of another vehicle heading east on West Millbrook Road collided with her car, striking it on the driver’s side.

Police have yet to charge anyone as the crash remains under investigation, a spokesperson said in a news release Saturday.