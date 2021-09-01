COVID-19 crisis prompts UNC Rex to delay opening new hospital in Holly Springs

UNC Rex will delay opening its new hospital in Holly Springs so it can devote its depleted staff to its main hospital in Raleigh while COVID-19 cases remain high.

UNC Rex Holly Springs was scheduled to open this month at the corner N.C. 55 and Avent Ferry Road. Now the hospital isn’t expected to open until sometime in November.

“This was a difficult decision, but we need all hands on deck to respond to the rapid surge of COVID patients,” Ernie Bovio, president of UNC Rex, said in a written statement Wednesday. “Our staff is tired, both physically and mentally, but they continue to go above and beyond in caring for our patients each and every day. We want to make sure our teammates have the resources and support they need during these challenging times.”

Hospitals across North Carolina are struggling to keep up with a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases during what had already been a busy summer. Statewide, the number of people hospitalized with the respiratory disease has grown from fewer than 400 in early July to 3,612 on Tuesday, according to DHHS.

At the same time, hospitals are struggling to recruit new employees and retain the ones they have, as turnover among nurses, therapists and other health care workers increases during the second year of the pandemic. By delaying the opening of the Holly Springs hospital, UNC Rex can redeploy existing employees and new hires to the main hospital in Raleigh.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More than 400 people will work at UNC Rex Holly Springs, and about 40% of them will eventually transfer from the Raleigh campus. The opening date will depend in part on whether the number of COVID-19 patients declines in the fall.

“We look forward to serving the Holly Springs and southern Wake community soon, but right now postponing the opening is the responsible option,” Roy Tempke, chief operating officer of the new Holly Springs Hospital, said in a written statement. “Holly Springs Hospital teammates have been informed of the delay, and they will be essential in helping at UNC Rex to support the increase in patients we expect to see in the coming weeks.”

UNC Rex Holly Springs will have 50 acute care beds, a 24-bed emergency department, operating rooms and a maternity center. The main hospital in Raleigh is licensed for 439 acute care beds but has been treating more than 500 patients at a time by holding some in the emergency department and other temporary places.

Like other hospitals, Rex has begun postponing some non-emergency surgeries and procedures to increase its capacity to treat patients with COVID-19 and other diseases and injuries.