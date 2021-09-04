UNC police find one person dead at outdoor amphitheater on Chapel Hill campus

One person was found dead early Saturday morning at The Forest Theater on the Chapel Hill campus, UNC police said. UNC-Chapel Hill

University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill police are investigating after one person was found dead at The Forest Theatre early Saturday morning.

An alert sent out to UNC-CH students, faculty and staff on Saturday said campus police responded to a call at 3:30 a.m., at the outdoor amphitheater on South Boundary Street, where they found the body.

The person’s identity was not immediately available, and there was no indication of how he or she died.

The alert to students issued Saturday said, “Anyone who is considering suicide or self-harm is encouraged to contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255, available 24/7.”

The investigation by UNC police is ongoing but there is no active threat, the alert said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.