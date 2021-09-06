Local

Police: Man struck and killed while on foot along the Raleigh Beltline

RALEIGH

A pedestrian was hit and killed on the Beltline early Monday morning, according to Raleigh police.

Police say the man was struck along eastbound Interstate 440 near the Six Forks Road exit. They say the call that someone had been hit came in shortly before 1:40 a.m.

Police have not yet released other details, including the man’s name.

Eastbound I-440 was temporarily shut down between Glenwood Avenue and Six Forks Road while police investigated the incident.

Profile Image of Richard Stradling
Richard Stradling
Richard Stradling covers transportation for The News & Observer. Planes, trains and automobiles, plus ferries, bicycles, scooters and just plain walking. Also, hospitals during the coronavirus outbreak. He’s been a reporter or editor for 33 years, including the last 21 at The N&O. 919-829-4739, rstradling@newsobserver.com.
