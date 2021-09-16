Local
How does your county’s COVID-19 vaccination rate stack up to others in NC?
Since COVID-19 vaccines became available to the general public a few months ago, more than half of those eligible in North Carolina have received their shots.
As of Wednesday, 52% of all North Carolinians and 60% of those eligible, ages 12 and up, are fully vaccinated, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Among those ages 18 and up, 62% are fully vaccinated statewide.
Full vaccination requires two doses, given weeks apart, of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose.
And the vaccines work.
A DHHS analysis last month concluded that those unvaccinated are more than four times more likely to contract COVID-19 and 15 times more likely to die due to the disease, The News & Observer reported.
But vaccination rates vary at the county level, with more urban counties seeing higher rates than more rural counties.
Here are the full vaccination rates across the Triangle and the Charlotte metro area.
Triangle
Wake County
- Total population: 63%
- Ages 12 and up: 75%
- Ages 18 and up: 76%
- Statewide ranking among those eligible: 2nd
Durham County
- Total population: 62%
- Ages 12 and up: 72%
- Ages 18 and up: 73%
- Statewide ranking: 4th
Orange County
- Total population: 79%
- Ages 12 and up: 90%
- Ages 18 and up: 91%
- Statewide ranking: 1st
Johnston County
- Total population: 44%
- Ages 12 and up: 52%
- Ages 18 and up: 54%
- Statewide ranking: 45th
Chatham County
- Total population: 51%
- Ages 12 and up: 59%
- Ages 18 and up: 61%
- Statewide ranking: 16th
Charlotte metro area
Mecklenburg County
- Total population: 54%
- Ages 12 and up: 64%
- Ages 18 and up: 66%
- Statewide ranking: 8th
Gaston County
- Total population: 41%
- Ages 12 and up: 48%
- Ages 18 and up: 50%
- Statewide ranking: 65th
Union County
- Total population: 46%
- Ages 12 and up: 55%
- Ages 18 and up: 57%
- Statewide ranking: 33rd
Lincoln County
- Total population: 42%
- Ages 12 and up: 49%
- Ages 18 and up: 51%
- Statewide ranking: 62nd
Cabarrus County
- Total population: 46%
- Ages 12 and up: 55%
- Ages 18 and up: 56%
- Statewide ranking: 34th
