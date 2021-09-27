Who has the best burger in Raleigh? Vote now in our Savory 16 Burger Bracket

Vote for your favorite burger spot out of these Savory 16 in round one of our Burger Bracket.

There’s no one way to burger bliss, but you know it when you find it.

The sports bar, the walk-up roadside stand, the fine dining restaurant, it’s the ooey-gooey cheeseburger that often unites them.

The News & Observer is seeking out Raleigh’s best burger. We’ve narrowed the city’s burger-sphere down to 16 of Raleigh’s most popular local burgers. Some are icons, some are newbies, some are smash burgers, some are towering restaurant-style burgers served with a cloth napkin. All have made some contribution to Raleigh’s collective burger joy.

There are plenty of great burgers outside of Raleigh, and those burgers will have their day. This bracket is only for homegrown burgers in Raleigh, excluding some very popular and very tasty chain burgers that originated elsewhere. (For example, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar didn’t make the cut because it’s a Charlotte chain. Likewise, Cookout isn’t here because they started in Greensboro.)

The first round of the Raleigh Burger Bracket goes live Monday, Sept. 27, and will be open until 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1. You have four days to vote for your favorite burgers. Pick eight favorites from the grid below.

Check back for Round Two starting Friday, Oct. 1 at noon.

Raleigh’s Savory 16

▪ Beasley’s Chicken+Honey

▪ Capital Club 16

▪ Char-Grill

▪ Cloo’s Coney Island

▪ Cowbar Burger

▪ Fine Folk

▪ Hightop Burger

▪ Mandolin

▪ Mama Crow’s Burger & Salad Shop

▪ MoJoe’s Burger Joint

▪ Neuse River Brewing

▪ Players’ Retreat

▪ Square Burger

▪ The Station

▪ Sam Jones’ BBQ

▪ Town Hall

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 12:59 PM.