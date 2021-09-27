Local

Who has the best burger in Raleigh? Vote now in our Savory 16 Burger Bracket

Vote for your favorite burger spot out of these Savory 16 in round one of our Burger Bracket.
Vote for your favorite burger spot out of these Savory 16 in round one of our Burger Bracket.

There’s no one way to burger bliss, but you know it when you find it.

The sports bar, the walk-up roadside stand, the fine dining restaurant, it’s the ooey-gooey cheeseburger that often unites them.

The News & Observer is seeking out Raleigh’s best burger. We’ve narrowed the city’s burger-sphere down to 16 of Raleigh’s most popular local burgers. Some are icons, some are newbies, some are smash burgers, some are towering restaurant-style burgers served with a cloth napkin. All have made some contribution to Raleigh’s collective burger joy.

There are plenty of great burgers outside of Raleigh, and those burgers will have their day. This bracket is only for homegrown burgers in Raleigh, excluding some very popular and very tasty chain burgers that originated elsewhere. (For example, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar didn’t make the cut because it’s a Charlotte chain. Likewise, Cookout isn’t here because they started in Greensboro.)

The first round of the Raleigh Burger Bracket goes live Monday, Sept. 27, and will be open until 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1. You have four days to vote for your favorite burgers. Pick eight favorites from the grid below.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Check back for Round Two starting Friday, Oct. 1 at noon.

Raleigh’s Savory 16

Beasley’s Chicken+Honey

Capital Club 16

Char-Grill

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Cloo’s Coney Island

Cowbar Burger

Fine Folk

Hightop Burger

Mandolin

Mama Crow’s Burger & Salad Shop

MoJoe’s Burger Joint

Neuse River Brewing

Players’ Retreat

Square Burger

The Station

Sam Jones’ BBQ

Town Hall

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 12:59 PM.

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use