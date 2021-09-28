RDU Airport closes parking deck to investigate ‘public safety incident’

There is breaking news.

A parking deck at Raleigh-Durham International Airport is temporarily closed while law enforcement respond to a “public safety incident,” the airport announced Tuesday evening.

Airport guests are being asked to remain inside the terminals, the airport said.

In the meantime, travelers arriving at the airport are being redirected to the Economy 3 parking lot.

“We will provide more information as it becomes available,” the airport said in a tweet Tuesday. “We appreciate your patience.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are working to get information as quickly and accurately as possible. This story may be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page for the most up-to-date report.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.