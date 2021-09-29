Local

Woman struck by car and killed walking in center of road between Garner and Clayton

A woman was fatally struck early Wednesday after walking in the middle of a road, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
A woman was fatally struck early Wednesday after walking in the middle of a road, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol. Getty Images | Royalty Free

A 26-year-old woman was fatally struck by a car early Wednesday morning after walking in the middle of the road, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian crash occurred just after 12:30 a.m. on East Garner Road near La Varra Drive, between Garner and Clayton, officials said.

Caroline Rozario, 26, was walking on the yellow line in the middle of the road, a Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

They were unable to provide further details including whether charges could be filed in connection with the death.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

This is a breaking news story

In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are working to get information as quickly and accurately as possible. This story may be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page for the most up-to-date report.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use