NBC contract fight with major streaming service could affect local WRAL viewers

The fight brewing between NBCUniversal and streaming service YouTube TV could cost local viewers access to both NBC and WRAL programming starting Thursday.

The dispute comes as the contract between Google-owned YouTube TV and NBCUniversal comes to an end on Sept. 30. Both sides in the dispute — which involves retransmission fees and a Peacock bundling demand — have warned viewers that they could lose access to NBC and other networks.

In addition to national NBC-owned programming, a blackout means local YouTube TV viewers would also lose newscasts broadcast by WRAL, an NBC affiliate owned by Capital Broadcasting Company, a local corporation.

WRAL and its owner are not involved in the negotiations.

“As an affiliate of NBC, WRAL is swept up in the dispute but has absolutely no voice in the negotiation or control of the outcome,” read a note on the WRAL website.

Here’s what you need to know.

What’s the NBC vs. YouTube TV dispute about?

It’s about money.

Streaming services (like YouTube TV, Sling and Hulu Live) and carriers (like AT&T, Charter-owned Spectrum and DISH) pay broadcast and cable networks and TV station owners a monthly license fee to carry their signals.

NBCUniversal said through a website that it is seeking “fair rates” from Google for YouTube TV to carry its channels.

YouTube TV told subscribers in an email that they are seeking the same rates that other providers get with NBCU.

Online publication ARS Technica reported on Wednesday that NBCUniversal had asked YouTube TV to bundle the NBC streaming service Peacock TV as part of the conditions for carrying NBC channels.

YouTube TV also told its subscribers that if they do drop NBC channels, their monthly price will reduce from $64.99 to $54.99 while the channels are gone.

What NBC-owned channels would I lose?

In addition to NBC, the outage would affect other networks owned by NBCUniversal, including: Bravo, USA Network, E!, CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen, SyFy, Universal, Golf, Telemundo and NBC Sports.

When could NBC channels disappear from YouTube TV?

The contract deadline is Sept. 30. Without an agreement or a negotiation extension, channels could go dark after midnight Thursday, Sept. 30.

How can I watch NBC shows?

▪ Peacock TV: Many NBC shows can be viewed free of charge on Peacock TV, a streaming service owned by NBCUniversal, within eight days of their original broadcast. Many of the shows are free, but some may require a Peacock Premium subscription (the premium subscription, which starts at $4.99/mo, also gets you quicker access to the shows).

▪ Hulu: For now, many NBC shows are available the next day through the Hulu streaming service.

▪ Hook up an antenna: You can watch NBC shows free over the air with an antenna. A decent indoor antenna is fairly inexpensive, easy to set up, and available at local big box stores or online through Amazon. They are great to have and put into use whenever broadcast networks are involved in fights with carriers.

How can I watch WRAL News?

▪ Hook up an antenna: You can watch WRAL News programming free over the air with an antenna.

▪ WRAL apps: You can watch WRAL News live and on demand with the free WRAL streaming app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Samsung Smart TV. You can also watch the news through the WRAL app on your mobile device.

▪ Watch on Fox 50: There are WRAL newscasts on Fox 50, which is a Fox affiliate also owned by Capital Broadcasting. They have newscasts at 4:30 a.m. (to 10 a.m.), noon to 1 p.m., 4 to 5 p.m and 10 to 11 p.m.

▪ Switch providers: If you don’t have a contract with YouTube TV, you can switch to another provider.