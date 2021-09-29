Former Durham resident, NCCU graduate, among 2021 MacArthur Geniuses

The 2021 class of MacArthur Geniuses includes a Niger-born biological physicist with North Carolina ties.

Ibrahim Cissé is one of the 25 new MacArthur Fellows, recipients of a prestigious grant awarded by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

Born in Niger, Cissé moved to the United States after high school and enrolled in an ESL program at UNC Wilmington, according to MIT News. He later enrolled at Durham Technical Community College, before transferring to N.C. Central University. In 2004, he earned a Bachelor of Science.

His academic achievements at NCCU led to a summer research opportunity at Princeton University where he studied condensed matter physics.

Cissé earned his Ph.D. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2009.

The 38-year-old is currently developing microscopy tools to investigate the sub-cellular processes underlying genetic regulation and misfunction.

Among his achievements, Cissé’s tools have facilitated the study of transient, loosely joined groups of biomolecules by capturing images of them with extraordinary detail and with very little time between each image captured.

“His investigations deepen our understanding of how gene regulation and expression produce proteins in cells,” his biography on the MacArthur Foundation site explains.

Cissé modified an existing high-resolution imaging method called Photo-Activated Localization Microscopy, or PALM, to record the fast dynamics of single molecules during transcription over time. Transcription is the process where the genetic information in a segment of DNA is copied into RNA molecules.

With the discovery, he challenged a previous notion that RNA polymerase clusters were static and pre-assembled, which allowed researchers to further their understanding of polymerase clustering.

“This clustering may provide insights into chromatin architecture (the 3D structure of genetic material inside the cell) and how that architecture is involved in packing distant DNA sequences close together for the dynamic regulation of gene expression,” his bio explains.

Overall, Cissé’s research could prove critical to understanding neurodegenerative diseases, like Parkinson’s, the MacArthur Foundations says.

The five-year fellowship, known as the Genius Grant, has been awarded every year since 1981 by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation to individuals “who show exceptional creativity in their work and the prospect for still more in the future.”

There is no open application for the MacArthur Fellowship and individuals must be nominated to be considered.

The fellowship is a “no strings attached” opportunity meant to fund recipients while they continue pursuing their individual work without specific obligations or reporting requirements. There are no limits on age or area of activity. Individuals cannot apply for this award; they must be nominated.