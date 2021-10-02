‘Like we’re going backwards’: Raleigh, Durham protesters oppose Texas anti-abortion law

Protesters gather at the Bicentennial Plaza in Raleigh on Saturday, Oct. 2 to oppose Texas’ anti-abortion laws.

Protesters in Raleigh and Durham joined demonstrations around the nation Saturday in rallying against restrictive anti-abortion laws in Texas and advocating for reproductive rights.

Raleigh’s “Rally for Abortion Justice” brought hundreds of people to Bicentennial Plaza.

The protest was organized by a coalition of local advocacy groups — including the ACLU of North Carolina, El Pueblo Inc., Muslim Women For, NARAL Pro-Choice NC, National Association of Social Workers North Carolina, NC Now, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, PSL Carolinas, SisterSong and Triangle Abortion Access Coalition.

The Texas law, which was passed in May and went into effect in September, prohibits abortions after a fetal “heartbeat” is detected — as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

The law allows private citizens, no matter where they live, to sue abortion providers and others in Texas who assist someone in getting an abortion after that point, regardless of whether they have a personal connection to the situation.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to block the law. The court will hear oral arguments for another major abortion case in December.

Lela Ali, an organizer of the Saturday protest and a co-founder of Muslim Women For, said she was “outraged” by the “inaction of the Supreme Court.”

“(But) it didn’t feel unfamiliar,” she said. “As people and communities living in the South, these are the types of fights that we often have to fight every year.”

‘A huge step backwards for women’

Cries of “My body, my choice,” echoed through the plaza Saturday, and were met with supportive honks from passing drivers as marchers rounded the state’s General Assembly building.

Donna Phillips, 45, said she and her husband had traveled from Nash County to join the demonstrations.

“This is a huge step backwards for women,” she said. “We have two daughters. We’re fighting for them, for us, for everyone.”

Phillips said she fears what the law could mean for her daughters, who are 17 and 21.

“It brought me to tears,” she said of the Texas law. “Most women don’t even know they’re pregnant at six weeks.”

Darcey Moore, 63, and Gayle Grigson, 72, both of Chatham County said they both fought for abortion access more than 50 years ago.

“It’s sad! It’s sad!” Moore said of having to protest again in 2021.

The two women wore red cloaks in a reference to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a dystopian book and TV series in which women are treated as property.

“It’s like we’re going backwards,” Grigson said. “Countries like Ireland and Mexico have finally approved abortion for women, and here we are in the United States going backwards.”

Grigson, a Texas native, said her family in the state was in Austin on Saturday protesting.

Grigson and Moore, who both have daughters, said they worry about how the laws could impact them in their lifetimes.

“I no longer can have a child,” Moore said. “(Young people) are at risk. That’s why we’re here.”

“I didn’t see that in the ‘70s, much men out there helping, escorting women into abortion clinics,” she added. “It’s very nice here to see that change.”

After the march, protesters gathered again in Bicentennial Plaza, where speakers from the different organizing groups advocated for legislative change. Some speakers also shared personal stories of abortions.

In Durham, demonstrators gathered at CCB Plaza at 1 p.m., before marching across the city.

The event was organized by the Durham chapter of the Women’s March.