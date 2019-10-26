2 arrested during ‘altercation’ over Confederate statue in Chatham County

Police arrested two men Saturday afternoon when they got into what was described as “a physical altercation” during another weekend of protests over a Confederate statue outside the Chatham County courthouse.

Saturday’s demonstration was peaceful until shortly after 1 p.m. when the two men had their altercation, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Calvin James Megginson, 29, of Pittsboro and Timothy James Osborn, 24, of Carrboro were charged with inciting a riot and affray, the release stated. Both men made written promises to appear Nov. 13 in Chatham County District Court, according to the release.

Timothy James Osborne Chatham County Sheriff's Office

Calvin James Megginson Chatham County Sheriff's Office

In a statement, Chief Deputy Calvin Gardner said: “We respect every resident’s right to peacefully assemble in nonviolent protest or support of their beliefs. However, unlawful or violent behavior will not be tolerated.”

A Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman could not immediately provide additional information about what happened during the altercation.

The Confederate statue has been at the center of a series of protests and counter-protests in recent weekends, with the Chatham County commissioners voting in August to ask the Winnie Davis Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy to offer a plan by Oct. 1 for the statute’s removal. The chapter did not provide such a plan.

County commissioners plan to declare the statue public trespass by Nov. 1, The News & Observer has reported, allowing it to be removed. The Winnie Davis Chapter filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking a temporary restraining order and injunction preventing the statue’s removal, WRAL-TV reported.

Previous weekends have included arrests, with three Sept. 28 and another three Oct. 5 when three anti-racist demonstrators refused to return to their side of the street, according to The N&O.

Last weekend, there were no arrests, but the groups were separated several times and an antiracist protester did sit down in the middle of the road to stop a tractor that was flying a Confederate flag.