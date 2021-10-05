Chatham County apologizes for former officials’ role in lynching of Black teenager

Chatham County has issued a formal apology for county officials’ role in the lynching of a Black teenager more than a century ago.

The apology comes just over a hundred years after Eugene Daniel, 16, was killed by “a mob of residents” on Sept. 18, 1921.

Daniel was unlawfully taken from the Chatham County jail in Pittsboro and killed “on the basis of an unsubstantiated allegation,” the county said.

Evidence suggests that the county’s sheriff, coroner, jail keeper and a commissioner were complicit in the death, it added.

“The lynching of Eugene Daniel is a painful part of Chatham County’s history, and while our apology can’t change what happened, we feel it is an important step in helping his family and our entire community heal,” Commissioner Karen Howard said in a county news release Tuesday.

No suspects were investigated or prosecuted in Daniel’s death, the county stated.

Lynching, the unlawful public killing of a person without a trial, took the lives of thousands of Black people in the 19th and 20th centuries.

It is unknown exactly how many people were killed in lynchings in North Carolina, The News & Observer previously reported.

Researchers estimate at least 100 occurred between 1882 to 1968, though it may have been as many as 300.

Across the U.S., the NAACP estimates at least 4,743 lynchings occurred in those years, but the organization said historians believe the true figure may be higher.

