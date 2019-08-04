Durham County
Scooter driver crashes and is run over by a car in Durham
A scooter rider sustained life-threatening injuries on Sunday after being hit by a car after crashing in Durham.
The scooter driver crashed and was then run over by a passing car, WTVD reports.
The accident happened at the intersection of South Roxboro Street and Barnhill Street on Sunday just before 12:30 p.m.
ABC11, a reporting partner of The News & Observer, reports that the car had to be lifted off the injured scooter driver.
The identity of the scooter driver has not been released.
