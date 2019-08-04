Scooter driver crashes and is run over by a car in Durham

image to accompany breaking news

A scooter rider sustained life-threatening injuries on Sunday after being hit by a car after crashing in Durham.

The scooter driver crashed and was then run over by a passing car, WTVD reports.

The accident happened at the intersection of South Roxboro Street and Barnhill Street on Sunday just before 12:30 p.m.

ABC11, a reporting partner of The News & Observer, reports that the car had to be lifted off the injured scooter driver.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The identity of the scooter driver has not been released.