Scooter driver crashes and is run over by a car in Durham

A scooter rider sustained life-threatening injuries on Sunday after being hit by a car after crashing in Durham.

The scooter driver crashed and was then run over by a passing car, WTVD reports.

The accident happened at the intersection of South Roxboro Street and Barnhill Street on Sunday just before 12:30 p.m.

ABC11, a reporting partner of The News & Observer, reports that the car had to be lifted off the injured scooter driver.

The identity of the scooter driver has not been released.

