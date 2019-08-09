Deadly Durham gas explosion ruled accident, report says

Emergency radio traffic sketches out sequence of events in Durham explosion Fire and police radio traffic give the sequence of events leading up to the gas explosion at 115 N. Duke St. in Durham, NC on April 10, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fire and police radio traffic give the sequence of events leading up to the gas explosion at 115 N. Duke St. in Durham, NC on April 10, 2019.

The Durham Fire Department has concluded there was no evidence of criminal activity in the April 10 explosion that killed two people and injured 25 others.

The report follows a three-month investigation in which more than 25 people were interviewed, and numerous 911 calls and video tapes were reviewed.

Findings revealed that the explosion occurred at 115 North Duke St. when “an explosive atmosphere was created when a gas service line was struck during a horizontal boring operation,” the report found. “This breach allowed fugitive gas to flow until reaching an ignition source, at which time an explosion occurred resulting in severely damaged and destroyed buildings.”

The natural gas line was struck by Optic Cable Technology, according to the report. The subsequent explosion destroyed the building containing two business — the coffee shop Kaffeinate and Prescient. A number of adjacent properties in the area were also significantly damaged, the report says.

Investigators concluded that Kaffeinate owner Kong Lee, who died in the explosion, and the three workers “were aware of the gas leak moments after the breach” and before the first 911 call was received, the report says. Security video from before the explosion shows Lee exiting the coffee shop four times, the report says.

Investigators estimated gas flowed for an hour before the explosion, the report says.

The report also concluded that the gas was ignited by an “undetermined source within 115 Duke Street leading to the explosion,” and that there is no “evidence of criminal intent by any company or individual to warrant criminal prosecution.”

The report says a 3/4-inch gas service line was breached at approximately 9:06 a.m. It was broken approximately five feet from the exterior of Kaffeinate, according to the report.

State law requires a contractor to contact North Carolina 811 — the nonprofit that connects people who dig underground to utility companies to mark underground lines — as soon as an underground pipe is struck. 811 wasn’t notified until 9:31 a.m., according to a Dominion report to federal investigations.

The first 911 call occurred at approximately 9:11 a.m. in the vicinity of 401 North Duke St. from a passing driver, according to the report

The caller told investigators “the smell of gas “engulfed her car with all the windows up.” She said the smell continued to be prevalent as she drove towards Morgan Street, but she did not know the source of the smell.

The Durham Fire Department was dispatched to investigate.

Firefighters did not detect any gas at any time during their lap of the area and they returned to service, according to the report. The engine crew attributed the call to a gas pressure relief valve located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Duke and Morgan streets on the rear of the Duke Research Laboratory, the report says.

Another 911 call was received at approximate 9:37 a.m. by Don Smith, owner of PS Splicing, LLC, the report says.

The report says fire and EMS personnel encountered Smith, who directed them to the location of the gas leak.

Firefighters went in Kaffeinate shortly after arriving on scene. They used used a gas meter and recognized an immediate hazard, the report says. They began evacuating the business.

At approximately 10:06 a.m., a large explosion with a total building collapse and fire occurred, the report says.

Three additional reports about the explosion are currently in progress. Investigators expect them to be released later this fall.

The Durham City-County Emergency Management Department is putting together an after-action report that reviews the total incident response from a strategic perspective. The Durham Fire Department After-Action Report will review the tactical response of the department. The N.C. Utilities Commission, which is the regulatory agency overseeing the accident investigation, will issue a report covering the utility companies and the circumstances leading to the accident.

