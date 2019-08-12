Durham Housing Authority aims to reduce evictions among ‘most vulnerable families’

‘I guess I’ve been gentrified,’ says Durham renter Rosemary and John Abram live on a fixed income. Their apartment building on Morehead Ave. in Durham, NC was sold to a company in Texas in 2017. On April 1, 2018 they were given 30 days to vacate or apply for a renovated, more expensive unit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rosemary and John Abram live on a fixed income. Their apartment building on Morehead Ave. in Durham, NC was sold to a company in Texas in 2017. On April 1, 2018 they were given 30 days to vacate or apply for a renovated, more expensive unit.

The Durham Housing Authority announced major changes to its eviction procedures Monday that could help keep more families who live in public housing in their homes.

Among the immediate changes, tenants who are late in paying rent will get reminders of their rights under their lease as well as information on making payment arrangements; rent assistance offered by the Department of Social Services; and hardship exemptions that in some cases will waive rental charges.

When residents do not respond to the notice, DHA’s new attorney will review the case before any complaint is filed.

“DHA anticipates that these changes and our focus on intervention earlier in the process will provide for speedier resolution and avoid the need to seek an eviction,” CEO Anthony Scott said in a news release.

Durham has the highest rate of eviction filings per capita among the 10 largest counties in North Carolina, The News & Observer has previously reported. The city’s Human Relations Commission has declared “an evictions crisis” in Durham.

Public housing represents just one portion of rental units in Durham, but accounts for a disproportionate share of eviction filings, according to Legal Aid of North Carolina. In a letter to DHA last month, Peter Gilbert, staff attorney for Legal Aid’s Durham office, said DHA’s conventional public housing units represent 3% of the rental units in Durham but more than 10% of the evictions filed this year.

Not every filing results in someone losing their home, but every filing can add fees to their rent and give future landlords a reason not to rent to them, Gilbert said.

In an email Monday night, Gilbert said he was happy to see the “much needed changes” to the eviction policies and that they “drastically reduce the number of evictions they file.”

Avoiding evictions

The Durham Housing Authority filed 655 cases from January to July this year with 115 of those coming in July.

By comparison, the Raleigh Housing Authority filed 19 eviction cases from January to July with just three in July, he said.

The changes announced Monday should help change that, Scott said. The document contains 56 pages of proposed changes.

DHA also plans an Eviction Prevention Pilot it said will suspend court filings, remove prior legal and late fees, and help “high-risk families” reduce their rent burden.

The pilot program will also give families a chance to talk with a third party about the root causes of their financial difficulties and put them on track to “long-term, responsible tenancy with the proper supports” to pay for food, clothing, child care and other needs, the news release said.

DHA will also train staff, expand payment options and work with state leaders to help tenants expunge eviction filings that never go to court, the release said.

“DHA’s goal is not just to divert an eviction, and to prevent an eviction filing, but to eliminate the need for any filing in the first place by helping our residents to reach the resources they need for stable, affordable housing from DHA,” Scott said in the release. “We expect the combined effect of these efforts will be a considerable decrease in the number of evictions in Durham and greater housing security for our residents and our community.”

Gilbert added that Legal Aid will continue to help those facing eviction through its own Eviction Diversion Program.

Legal Aid also will track the number of evictions filed by DHA to evaluate the success of the new policies, Gilbert said, “as part of our larger mission to reduce evictions in Durham and help to ensure adequately maintained and affordable housing for all low income Durham residents.”

DHA is set for a major expansion during the next 10 years. It has 1,706 public housing units, according to its website, but the city of Durham has proposed a $95 million bond referendum that will be on the November ballot. It will underwrite a 10-year plan by DHA that will transform the Liberty Street Apartments, Oldham Towers and several other DHA properties.