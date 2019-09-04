Durham votes for urban density, but will more housing change the city’s neighborhoods?

Durham proposing higher density to ease housing concerns Durham housing is in demand, especially downtown, and city leaders are considering opening up the zoning to allow much more of it. Some neighborhoods want housing density vote delayed to allow further study. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Durham housing is in demand, especially downtown, and city leaders are considering opening up the zoning to allow much more of it. Some neighborhoods want housing density vote delayed to allow further study.

The Durham City Council voted 6-1 Tuesday night to change the rules governing where and what kinds of homes can be built in neighborhoods near downtown.

The Expanded Housing Choices plan will allow more, and more varied, housing mostly in Durham’s Urban Tier, generally within two miles of downtown.

The council voted after roughly 30 people spoke during a public hearing.

More than half supported the changes, but some residents fear a building boom could drastically change the character and feel of their neighborhoods if older homes are replaced.

The changes are the first steps the city is taking to overhaul Durham’s master plan, which last was amended in 2005.

They will allow duplexes, create a new small-lot option, and align duplexes and attached single-family housing with detached single-family standards. They also will increase opportunities for accessory dwelling units and modify residential infill standards, according to planners.

“This is is a way to incrementally increase affordable housing in Durham,” said Mayor Steve Schewel. “We had a great discussion. Durham has a robust democracy, which is one of the best things about our city. That’s what we had tonight.”

Councilwoman DeDreana Freeman cast the lone vote against the changes.

“I think that the folks in Durham are optimistic that this will work,” she said. “We need to be paying attention. We need to be very diligent. I know that the most vulnerable folks are the ones on a fixed income, but I don’t want developers to win at the expense of those folks.”

An estimated 160,000 additional residents are expected by 2045, requiring 2,000 new dwellings county-wide every year to keep up, according to a memo that planners sent to City Manager Tom Bonfield. Some people disputed that estimate, but Schewel said U.S. Census data from 2014-17 showed more than 24,000 people had moved to Durham, an increase of about 8,000 per year, which he extrapolated to back up the planners.

The Planning Department has worked on the changes for about 15 months, says Planning Director Patrick Young.

This story will be updated today with more information from last night’s meeting.