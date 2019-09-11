Water main break closes intersection near DBAP, police say

Charlotte Observer file image

Police in Durham have closed an intersection near the Durham Bulls Athletic Park because of a water main break.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area near the intersection of Blackwell Street and Jackie Robinson Drive if possible, according to a Police Department news release. Traffic is being diverted, police say.

Workers in the nearby American Tobacco Campus were sent an email from property management that said, “Blackwell Street is starting to buckle and cave in.”

This story will be updated.

