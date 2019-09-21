Durham gang investigators make 5th arrest in 2018 homicide linked to missing marijuana

Kenyawna Powell Durham Police Department

Police in Durham have made another arrest in connection with a 2018 homicide where a man was found dead in a burned-out car.

Durham gang investigators arrested 24-year-old Kenyawna Powell Friday in the 2700 block of Cheek Road. He is the fifth suspect apprehended in the death of Ly Teng Nhiayi.

Police previously charged four people with murder in Nhiayi’s death, The Herald-Sun previously reported.

Derrick Tyson, 40, of Bear Creek and Reginald McClain, 28, and Walter Thorne-Price, 29, both of Durham were arrested Sept. 27, 2018 and charged with murder, police say.

Joshua McClain, 27, was arrested on Jan. 23, in Cary by members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, police say. He was also charged with murder in this case.

McClain and Thorne-Price are members of the 9 Trey Gangsters set of the United Blood Nation in the Brentwood and Rochelle neighborhoods in Durham, arrest warrants say. They also are known drug dealers, according to the warrant.

Investigators say missing marijuana may have led to a dispute between the men.

Police were called to 5000 block of Guardian Drive around 9:30 p.m. on July 26, 2018 where the found Nhiayi, 32, of California, dead inside a burning car. An autopsy determined Nhiayi had been shot.

The car had been reported stolen earlier that day, The Herald-Sun previously reported.

In addition to murder, Powell was arrested on outstanding charges of assault on a female, felony fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle and hit-and-run, police say. He also was cited for misdemeanor possession of Oxycodone.

Powell was being held in the Durham County jail without bond, police say.