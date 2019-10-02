5 children, police officer injured in Durham crash between police car and school bus

SHARE COPY LINK

A crash between a school bus and a police car sent the officer to the hospital and left five children with minor injuries Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the Golden Belt neighborhood at the intersection of North Elm and Taylor streets at around 4 p.m., ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, reported.

There were 25 students on the bus from Burton Elementary School and R.N. Harris Elementary School, the station reported.

All of the injuries were minor, according to ABC11.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The crash is being investigated.