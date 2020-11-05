Mayor calls new LED lights efficient. Durham residents call it ‘perpetual daylight.’

A street light along Roxboro Road illuminates heavy snow falling in north Durham in this photo from 2010. Some residents say new LED lights are too bright and intrude into their homes and front porches. jrottet@newsobserver.com

When Durham City Council members switched thousands of street lights to energy-efficient bulbs, they were thinking about the environment and public safety.

But some residents say the new lights are so bright, it’s like they’re living in a parking garage.

After a downpour of complaints, the council will get an update on the conversion project during a 1 p.m. Thursday meeting and discuss how to address the concerns.

City resident Tom Feltner told the council at a Sept. 21 meeting that the LED lights have had “a profound negative impact” on him.

“It’s unshielded. It’s unfocused. It’s far too bright,” Feltner said. “And the result has been our home is now what some neighbors have called perpetual daylight, a movie set or football stadium.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The glare of the lights has affected his sleep, he said.

“Even sitting in our living room has meant that we’ve had to cover a lot of our front windows with cardboard,” he said.

City-wide conversion project

Durham began converting roughly 21,000 street lights from high pressure Sodium (HPS) bulbs, which produce a warm, orange glow, to light-emitting diode (LED) fixtures in June 2019.

Duke Energy Carolina owns and operates all 21,000 lights, for which the city pays a monthly fee.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The company started swapping in LED bulbs in Northeast Durham in June 2019. It moved south, then west, aiming to finish the project in November of this year, in neighborhoods just north of downtown.

City Council members had unanimously approved the project last April, partly because LED lights use less electricity. The transportation department had estimated the conversion would reduce Durham’s carbon dioxide emissions by 4.4 million tons.

Complaints from residents

The city has received 211 complaints about the new lights.

Most involve the lights’ brightness, “harsh” color temperature, and glare shining onto homes, according to a presentation by Bill Judge, assistant director of the department of transportation.

Over 14 months the department received 50 to 60 complaints, spread out among neighborhoods all across Durham, Judge said.

But in September, complaints spiked among residents in Trinity Park, Duke Park, Watts-Hillandale, and other nearby neighborhoods, he said.

“A lot of them do have front porches that were closer to the street,” Judge said in an interview with The News & Observer.

Mayor writes to upset residents

Mayor Steve Schewel emailed residents in Watts-Hillandale, Old West Durham, and other neighborhoods in October.

“Let me begin by saying that I share the concerns expressed to me in your email and others about the lights shining too brightly onto front porches or into living room windows, and about the general need for night skies in our neighborhoods to be unspoiled by too-bright lights,” Schewel wrote.

In the email, he said nearly all of the old light bulbs had already been replaced. To change each light again and reimburse Duke Energy for the first 36 months of service, he wrote, would cost $7.56 million.

“We can’t afford to do that even if we wanted to,” he wrote.

Safety concerns compelled the city to make the change, Schewel added.

“At the time we were considering the new lights, we were also informed that they provided improved night-time visibility,” he wrote. “Over my years on the council, and as mayor, I have heard from many people — especially in neighborhoods which experience significant gun violence — that they want improved night-time visibility which these lights could provide.”

Brightness is the issue

Mary Yordy, a Duke Park resident, said she doesn’t object to more economical, environmentally sound lighting. Rather, she opposes the brightness of the LED lights Durham uses.

“The streets do not have to be lit up like the grounds of a penitentiary or the ball park,” she said in an email to The N&O.

Duke Energy uses 4,000 kelvin bulbs for Durham’s street lights, an “industry standard,” according to Schewel.

However, light bulbs above 3,000 kelvins are potentially harmful to human health and wildlife, according to a 2016 report by the American Medical Association.

The transportation department has installed shields on some lights in response to location-specific complaints, Judge said.

The city would cover the expense, which could be $89 or $188, depending on the bulb.

“So that’s why we won’t want to put a shield on all 21,000 lights if we only need 200 of them,” he said.