2 people and a dog killed in East Durham house fire

An early-morning blaze killed two people in a remote Durham home early Friday, fire officials said.

The fire’s cause is unknown, but it also took the life of a family dog, said Deputy Chief Chris Ianuzzi. At least one other dog was resuscitated with a pet oxygen mask.

Two more people were transported to UNC hospitals with injuries from the fire, one of them unconscious, Ianuzzi said. A fifth person is believed to have come through the fire unhurt.

Fire investigators were just getting on the scene near Hilltop Drive Tuesday morning and it is not known whether the home had smoke detectors or how it was heated.

One of the people inside was bedridden at the time, while another rushed next door to call 911, according to ABC 11, the N&O’s media partner.

Ianuzzi decscribed the house as “pretty remote” down a lengthy dirt road. Three more dogs in a nearby kennel were unhurt.