21 Durham firefighters in quarantine following possible COVID exposure

Twenty-one Durham firefighters are under quarantine due to potential COVID-19 exposures, the Durham Fire Department announced Tuesday. These firefighters make up 5.9% of the department’s operations staff.

Several news outlets had previously reported 36 firefighters were under quarantine, a figure which the Fire Department says is inaccurate.

Since March of last year, 30 members of the department’s operations staff have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a department news release.

Fire Chief Robert Zoldos told The News & Observer he does not knowwhere the 36 figure came from, adding that the number of firefighters in quarantine is always “fluid” and can change by the day.

“We know we go to COVID-positive patients,” he said. “Because of that, we’re exposed more than a normal populace.”

Zoldos stressed that the quarantine has not affected the department’s service.

“The local fire engine that someone counts on is there,” he said. “It’s staffed today, it’ll be staffed tomorrow, it’ll be staffed forever — and there’s never been a worry with that.”