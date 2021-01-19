Aretha, Grant Hill ... and Mandy Cohen. COVID leader is latest to get key to NC city.

The mayor of Durham will award a key to the city to Dr. Mandy Cohen during a virtual ceremony Tuesday evening.

Mayor Steve Schewel will award the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services secretary the key and proclaim Jan. 19, 2021, “Secretary Mandy Cohen Day” in Durham for her service to the city and the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cohen has become a familiar face to North Carolinians over the past year, frequently appearing alongside Gov. Roy Cooper during press briefings about the coronavirus pandemic.

The News & Observer recognized her as the Tar Heel of the Year in 2020, an honor that recognizes a North Carolina resident who has made lasting and significant contributions in the state and beyond.

Music legend Aretha Franklin, basketball star Grant Hill, and fashion writer André Leon Talle have received the key to the city in the past.

Tonight’s ceremony will take place during Tuesday’s virtual City Council meeting at 7 p.m., which will be livestreamed on Durham’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter pages as well as on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV through the free Boxcast app.