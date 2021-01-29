Durham County, low on COVID vaccine, stops taking appointments for shots

The Durham County Department of Public Health will temporarily stop making appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine because of limited supply.

The county, which just this week announced plans for a mass-vaccination megasite opening next month, has closed its vaccine appointment scheduling line and will not add new vaccination dates, official said in a news release Thursday night.

It could be late February before the county resumes making appointments, the release stated.

“No currently scheduled vaccine appointments will be canceled or postponed, though some appointments beginning Monday, February 1 will be moved from our Health Department location to the Southern High School location,” the release stated. “Individuals whose appointments must be moved to Southern High School will be contacted by phone or email.”

The approved coronavirus vaccines require two shots spaced weeks apart. Durham County expects to get only 600 first doses for the next three weeks, “and we are uncertain when our allocation will increase,” Health Director Rod Jenkins said in the release.

“The unfortunate reality is that demand is far outpacing supply,” he said.

Triangle counties have substantial spread

According to a DHHS report covering Jan. 3-16, Durham County, along with Wake and Orange counties, was labeled an orange-alert county, meaning it had a substantial amount of community spread of the coronavirus.

Here are some key metrics for Durham County:

▪ The county had 19,573 total COVID-19 cases and 185 total deaths as of Friday morning, according to the county’s website.

▪ The estimated percentage of positive coronavirus tests in the county from Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, the latest week with available data, was 8.4%, above the 5% or lower that state health officials want to see in the state.

▪ There had been 36,509 doses of vaccine administered in Durham County as of Friday: 28,399 first doses and 8,110 second doses.

The News & Observer asked the Health Department how many people are on the wait list and how long the current wait for a vaccine is but had not received a reply by the publication time for this story.

People in vaccination groups 1 and 2 may still sign up for the county’s vaccine waitlist at tinyurl.com/DCoVaccineWaitlist in English or tinyurl.com/DCoListaVacunas in Spanish to receive a call if vaccine doses become available due to appointment cancellations or no-shows.