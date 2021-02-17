Duke to reserve 1,000 vaccines a week for teachers and school staff, Durham mayor says

Duke Health will set aside 1,000 vaccines a week for school personnel beginning Feb. 24, Durham Mayor Steve Schewel said Wednesday morning.

Those prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines will include Durham Public Schools, charter and private school staff such as teachers, bus drivers and cafeteria workers. Child care workers will be included, he said.

In an interview, Schewel told The News & Observer he met with school and health care leaders Tuesday to come up with the plan. Durham County Health Director Dr. Rodney Jenkins, Durham Public Schools Superintendent Pascal Mubenga, school board Vice-chair Mike Lee, and several people from Duke Health attended the meeting.

He estimated 9,000 school personnel need vaccinations and said Duke will receive more doses in the coming weeks to fill the need.

“If school starts in a month, we should be able to have 4,000 of those people have the first vaccine in their arm, which is good,” he said.

“Durham Public Schools is already prioritizing those people who will have direct contact with students to be the ones to get the vaccine first,” he added.

The disparate impact of remote learning

The issue of whether schools should remain closed or re-open has divided Durham parents, with many parents saying teachers need to be vaccinated in order for classrooms to be safe, The N&O reported.

Schewel said he doesn’t support Senate Bill 37, which would mandate an in-person learning option for schools across the state, because he thinks re-opening should be a local decision.

But the lack of in-person instruction has had a disparate impact on Durham students, he said.

“I think we all know that so many of our students, especially our Black and Brown students, our students who are in poverty, so many of them are suffering the most by not being in school, in person,” he said. “And so everybody, teachers, school board members, everybody agrees that needs to happen as soon as it safely can.”

“I think that having these vaccines being administered at a high rate over the next month and next couple of months is a game changer, and should be very encouraging to everybody,” he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.