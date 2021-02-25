Durham police say same man fatally shot 2 others, assaulted EMS worker

Durham police have arrested a man they say killed two people this month.

Mario Blanding, 33, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Antone Baines, 38, and Corey Gooch, 40, both of Durham.

Police believe Blanding fatally shot Baines Feb. 3 on Cushman Street, where Baines died at the scene despite EMS responding.

While officers were investigating that shooting, they were called to Hardee Street, where Gooch had been shot. He also died at the scene.

Police also charged Blanding with assaulting emergency personnel with a firearm, possessing a stolen firearm, possessing a firearm as a felon and resisting a public officer.

He has pending charges against him for incidents reported Jan. 18. He was charged with assault causing serious bodily injury, larceny of a firearm, common law robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Blanding is being held in the Durham County jail without bail.