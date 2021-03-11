72-year-old man dies after East Durham shooting

A 72-year-old man was fatally shot in East Durham on Monday, police reported..

Officers found John Green unresponsive in a driveway at around 8:30 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a shooting in the 1200 block of Landon Street.

Green died of his injuries, the Durham Police Department said in a news release Wednesday..

Police have not announced an arrest or if they have a suspect.

There were five homicides reported in Durham as of Feb. 6, the last date for which the Police Department website has statistics.

People with information about the incident are asked to call investigators at 919-560-4440, ext. 29546 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.