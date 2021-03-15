After 33 years of working for the City of Durham, Wanda Page named new city manager

Wanda Page is the city manager of Durham, NC.

After working in Durham city government for over 33 years, most recently as interim city manager, Wanda Page will now guide North Carolina’s fourth largest city.

The Durham City Council unanimously named Page as its new city manager Monday night, cementing her role in the administration after more than five months spent as the interim manager.

Page replaces Tom Bonfield, who retired in September after about 12 years as Durham’s city manager.

Page, a Durham native, has worked in Durham city government since 1987, when she was hired as a senior staff accountant. She has fulfilled many roles during her time in Durham, including working as assistant finance director/controller, internal audit director, assistant city manager and deputy city manager.

Her promotion received praise from the council, with members installing Zoom backgrounds of celebratory balloons.

“This was incredibly unanimous,” Durham Mayor Steve Schewel told Page. “You should know that you have the absolute full faith and confidence of every single member of this council and of our community.”

In her acceptance of the role, Page spoke to the importance of collaboration and community in moving the city forward.

“I don’t come packaged with the solution to every solution we face,” she said. “Because these solutions, these ideas, will come from the more than 3,000 employees of this city.

“These breakthroughs reside in the residents we engage, as we listen to their voices and center their lived experiences,” she continued.

Page emphasized racial and economic equity, COVID-19 recovery and community service as important facets of her focus in the city of more than 275,000 residents.

Durham follows a council-manager form of government, where the manager serves as a chief executive officer and runs the city’s day-to-day operations. The manager prepares the budget, hires and fires most city workers and answers to the mayor and the council.

City council members pointed to her long career in public service and deep care for the community as factors in her hiring. Multiple members said the only question of her appointment initially was whether she wanted the role. Her hiring came after “an initial engagement with a firm to begin a national search last month,” the city said in a news release.

Schewel said he was “privileged” to watch as Page grew into the role as the interim manager. He said he was delighted to learn that she realized she wanted to serve as city manager.

“Wanda is a consummate professional with vast experience, rock-solid judgment, and a deep knowledge of local government and our community,” Schewel said in a press release Monday night. “She has earned the respect and support of the organization and community as a trusted leader, not just over the past six months, but during her entire tenure in City government.”

Page is a graduate of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and earned a master’s of business administration from North Carolina Central University.