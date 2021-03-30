Durham police arrest suspect they say shot police dog in cemetery

Durham police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon they say shot a police dog during a chase.

Officers were in the Morehead Avenue area looking for a suspect in multiple downtown larcenies, Capt. Brian Reitz said during a news conference.

They found the suspect, but when they tried to detain and question him they discovered he had a gun.

When they tried to take his gun, he ran toward some trees.

The K9 was tracking the suspect when police say the man shot the dog.

The dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian and is undergoing surgery.

Around 5 p.m., the Police Department said it had caught the suspect and that the dog was doing well, WRAL reported.

What Durham’s police dogs do

The Police Department has nine police dogs with its Uniform Patrol Bureau and two that are assigned to the Special Operations Division, according to the department’s website.

The police canines are assigned to work with handlers and usually assist in tracking suspects, finding missing people, searching buildings and finding guns and drugs.