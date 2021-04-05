Man found fatally shot in car in south Durham

Durham police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot in a car in southern Durham.

Durham police are investigating a homicide after a man was found fatally shot Monday morning in south Durham.

Multiple media outlets reported the man was found dead in a car at Kirby Street and Chowan Avenue.

As of March 20, the most recent available data, there had been eight homicides in Durham, one more than last year at this time and one less than the year before that.

