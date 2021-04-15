Man found fatally shot in Durham, near Chapel Hill

Durham police report a fatal shooting on Leigh Farm Road near N.C. 54 and Chapel Hill. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man was found fatally shot in a car in Durham on Wednesday morning, according to the Durham Police Department.

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Alvin Norwood Jr., 29, who was found dead inside a vehicle on Leigh Farm Road off N.C. 54 and near Interstate 40 and Chapel Hill. It is not known how long he was in the car before he was found.

It was at least the fourth fatal shooting in Durham this month, coming just days after three people, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed in a week’s time.

Police were responding around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Leigh Farm Road when they found Norwood, who appeared to have been shot inside the vehicle, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not think there is a threat in the area, based on a preliminary investigation, according to a news release.

Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 919-560-4440, ext. 29306 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. Durham CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases. Callers do not have to identify themselves.

As of the week ending March 20, the most recent data available, there had been eight reported homicides in Durham.

As of April 3, there had been 176 reported shooting incidents and a total of 59 people shot, according to police.