Man dies after collapsing in Durham County jail. SBI to investigate.

A man collapsed and died in the Durham County jail Thursday night while he was being processed.

The State Highway Patrol had arrested the man and brought him to the jail around 10 p.m.

He saw the magistrate, who set bail. He was then taken to the intake area for processing, when he collapsed, according to a Durham County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The release did not give the man’s name or state the charges against him. The sheriff’s office referred questions to the State Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the death.

Detention and medical staff tried to save the man until EMS arrived, but he died around midnight.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.