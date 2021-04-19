Raleigh woman killed in traffic collision in Durham

Durham police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened Sunday evening on T.W. Alexander Drive at Wind River Parkway. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 73-year-old Raleigh woman died after a two-car crash early Sunday evening in Durham, police said.

The collision happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on T.W. Alexander Drive at Wind River Parkway, the Durham Police Department said in a news release.

A 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by Zahnyah Booker, 21, of Durham collided with the left side of a Honda Civic driven by Rita Dinizo of Raleigh.

Dinizo was pulling out of a shopping center trying to turn left onto T.W. Alexander Drive and Booker was driving west on T.W. Alexander Drive, according to investigators.

Dinizo was thrown from her vehicle and taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later, the release stated. She had not been wearing a seatbelt, a police spokesperson said Monday.

Booker and two juvenile passengers in her vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators cited Booker for driving under a suspended license and not wearing a seatbelt, the release stated.

The crash remains under investigation.