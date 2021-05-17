Will Durham cut funding for the police? City manager to release proposed budget.

Wanda Page is the city manager of Durham, NC.

The Durham city manager will present her recommended budget Monday evening, with community groups watching for cuts to the police department.

Two groups want the City Council to shift 10% of the Durham Police Department’s staffing budget into alternative approaches to public safety. Durham Beyond Policing and Durham For All launched the 10 to Transform campaign in late April at a Zoom gathering attended by three council members, The News & Observer reported.

City Manager Wanda Page will propose the 2021-22 fiscal year budget to City Council members at 7 p.m. The meeting will stream live on city’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Residents can comment on the proposal at a June 7 public hearing, and the City Council may adopt the budget on June 21.

Here are some public safety highlights to look for, as previously reported by The N&O:

▪ A new Community Safety Department to oversee programs outside of the police department

▪ Funding for pilot programs to redirect certain 911 calls to mental health workers

▪ Funding to expand Bull City United, the county’s violence interruption program

Police department in transition

Any changes Page recommends Monday night will come as the city searches for a new police chief to replace Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis, who is leaving next month to head the Memphis Police Department. Deputy Chief Shari Montgomery has been appointed interim police chief.

The Durham Police Department also has 71 vacancies among its 556 allocated sworn positions, or about 13% of the overall force, police spokesperson Kammie Michael told The N&O in April.

In 2020, the City Council approved six new patrol officers, costing around $420,000 annually, to replace positions transferred to the Gang Unit. The department had been filling the patrol gap with officers signing up for extra shifts, usually at overtime pay, The N&O reported.

But Davis was unable to win approval for a plan to add 72 officers over three years.

In 2019, the City Council voted 4-3 to reject a scaled back request to hire 18 officers, instead allocating the money to increase pay for the city’s part-time workers to $15.46 an hour. Mayor Steve Schewel offered a compromise to fund nine officers and give raises to workers, which the council also rejected 4-3.

Meanwhile, a record number of people, 318, were shot in Durham last year, with police clearing only a quarter of the city’s homicides and a tenth of total reported shooting incidents, The N&O reported in January 2021.

Monday’s City Council meeting can also be watched on the Durham Television Network, on Spectrum channel 8, Google Fiber channel 8, Frontier channel 70 and AT&T U-verse channel 99 in Durham, North Carolina.

This is a developing story and will be updated Monday evening when the budget is presented.