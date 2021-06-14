Durham gas leak shuts down street, forces evacuation of homes and gas station

At least five homes and a gas station in Durham have been evacuated after a leak from a ruptured gas line, the city’s Fire Department said in a news release Monday. ctoth@newsobserver.com

At least five homes and a gas station in Durham have been evacuated after a leak from a ruptured gas line, the city’s Fire Department said Monday.

The gas leak occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Alston Avenue, according to a news release. The street is shut down from Liberty Street to Gilbert Street.

Division Chief David Swain said construction workers had struck a gas main.

As of 12:30 p.m. repairs were expected to take Dominion Energy two to three hours.

Five or six houses have been evacuated, as well as the BP station on Alston Avenue, according to the release. Eight people have been displaced.

“We’re keeping everybody out of the area,” Swain said. “Once the gas is off and secure, and they (Dominion) give us the green light, we’ll make sure it’s safe and we’ll open up the area.”

In 2019, a gas leak on North Duke Street in downtown Durham caused an explosion that killed two people and injured 25 others, The News & Observer reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Durham Report Calling Bull City readers! We've launched The Durham Report, a free weekly digest of some of the top stories for and about Durham published in The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. Get your newsletter delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday at 11 a.m. featuring links to stories by our local journalists. Sign up for our newsletter here. For even more Durham-focused news and conversation, join our Facebook group "The Story of my Street."