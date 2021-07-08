Amazon driver killed in crash on Interstate 85 in Durham

An Amazon driver was killed Wednesday afternoon in a collision that temporarily shut down northbound Interstate 85 in Durham.

The Amazon delivery truck crashed into a tractor-trailer at Redwood Road, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s news gathering partner.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol said the driver of the delivery truck died

“We’re deeply saddened by this incident and our thoughts are with the driver’s family and loved ones,” Amazon spokesperson Branden Baribeau told The N&O in a statement Wednesday night. “We will work closely with law enforcement to support their investigation.”

The driver’s name has not been released. The N&O was unable to reach the Highway Patrol by phone and email late Wednesday for more information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.