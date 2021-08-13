Durham election filing ends with 7-way race for mayor, contested council races

The top two finishers in each race in Durham’s Oct. 5 municipal primary will face each other in the Nov. 2 general election. AP

Filing for Durham mayor and the City Council’s ward seats ended Friday with a surprise entry in the now seven-way race for mayor.

Steve Schewel, who has served as mayor since 2017, announced in May that he wouldn’t seek a third term.

On Friday, City Council member Javiera Caballero, the council’s first Latina member, filed to succeed him, joining candidates Charlitta Burrus, Sabrina Davis, Jahnmaud Lane, Elaine O’Neal and Daryl Quick, who all had previously filed to run.

Also joining the mayoral race Friday was Rebecca Barnes, the director of youth and children’s ministry at Durham’s Mt. Bethel Presbyterian Church.

There will be contested races for each of the council’s three ward seats, as well.

The City Council has seven positions: mayor, three at-large members and three members representing different wards. Durham’s municipal elections are nonpartisan. The mayor’s term lasts two years, while council members have staggered 4-year terms.

The top two finishers in the Oct. 5 primary races for mayor and Wards 1 and 2 will go on to the Nov. 2 general election.

Since there are only two candidates in Ward 3 their names will advance automatically to the November ballot.

Absentee voting for the primary begins Sept. 5, with early voting beginning Sept. 16.

Absentee voting for the general election begins Oct. 3, with early voting beginning Oct. 14.

MAYOR

Rebecca Barnes

Charlitta Burrus

Javiera Caballero

Sabrina Davis

Jahnmaud Lane

Elaine O’Neal

Daryl Quick

WARD 1

Waldo Fenner

DeDreana Freeman*

Marion Jackson

Elizabeth Takla

* incumbent

WARD 2

Robert Curtis

Mark-Anthony Middleton*

Sylvester Williams

* incumbent

WARD 3

Pierce Freelon, who was appointed to fill this seat previously held by Vernetta Alston who moved to the state legislature, chose not to run for election.

Akele Williams

Leonardo Williams

