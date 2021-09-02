Avoid Avondale Drive in Durham after pedestrian killed in accident, police say

Durham police are investigating a traffic accident involving a pedestrian on Avondale Drive, and warned that commuters in the area should expect “heavy traffic delays.” The Wichita Eagle

Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident Thursday afternoon in northeast Durham.

Officers are on the scene of a “motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the area of the 1600 block of Avondale Drive,” the Durham Police Department said on Twitter.

Police spokesperson Lt. Genavous Minor confirmed the fatality, first reported by CBS 17, which said an 18-wheeler truck had fatally struck the pedestrian.

Avondale Drive is closed in both directions between Markham Avenue and Camden Avenue, CBS reported.

Drivers should expect “heavy traffic delays,” police said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.