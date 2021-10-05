O’Neal, incumbents in front midway through Durham primary results for mayor, council

City Council Member Javiera Caballero and retired Judge Elaine O’Neal have split major endorsements for mayor heading into Durham’s municipal primary.

Retired judge Elaine O’Neal and two City Council incumbents have commanding leads in Durham’s municipal primary, which will send the top two finishers in each race on to November’s election.

MAYOR

With 28 of 56 precincts reporting, O’Neal, a former judge and interim dean of the N.C. Central Law School, has 9,733 votes, followed by City Council member Javiera Caballero, with 3,520 votes.

This race features five more candidates who are trying to succeed Mayor Steve Schewel, who is not seeking a third term.

Caballero’s term on the council runs until 2023. If she moves on to the election but loses to O’Neal she would remain on the council.

▪ Elaine O’Neal, 68.28%

▪ Javiera Caballero, 24.69%

▪ Jahnmaud Lane, 1.8%

▪ Rebecca Harvard Barnes, 1.28%

▪ Daryl Quick, 1.1%

▪ Sabrina “Bree” Davis, 0.89%

▪ Charlitta Burruss, 0.39%

Incumbent DeDreana Freeman and Marion T. Johnson will face each in the Nov 2 election for the Ward 1 seat on the Durham City Council.

WARD 1

With 28 of 56 precincts reporting, incumbent DeDreana Freeman has 9,676 votes to challenger Marion T. Johnson’s 3,682 votes.

▪ DeDreana Freeman, 70.07%

▪ Marion T. Johnson, 26.66%

▪ Elizabeth Takla, 1.85%

▪ Waldo Fener, 1.42%

Incumbent Mark-Anthony Middleton will face challenger Sylvester Williams for the Ward 3 seat in the Nov. 2 Durham City Council election.

WARD 2

With 28 of 56 precincts reporting, incumbent Mark-Anthony Middleton has 11,705 votes, far ahead of Sylvester Williams with 1,202 votes..

Middleton was confident going into Tuesday’s primary and said he feels he has more to offer Durham residents.

“Durham remains a highly desirable city, and I think I have a pretty compelling case to make to the people for four more years, “ he said.

Middleton also said he believes Durham will achieve a first with the election regardless of who is elected mayor.

“This is an absolutely pivotal and critical election as we make history with our first Black woman mayor or our first Latina mayor,” he said.

▪ Mark-Anthony Middleton, 86.49%

▪ Sylvester Williams, 8.88%

▪ Robert Curtis, 4.63%

WARD 3

There was no primary in Ward 3, where the only two candidates running, Leonardo Williams and AJ Williams will automatically proceed to the Nov. 2 general election.

Both candidates are seeking the seat currently held by Pierce Freelon, who is not running to retain the council seat.

