A man was found dead in his own home in Smithfield on Thursday morning.

Smithfield police found 39-year-old David Callejas Arroyo deceased on Forbes Drive after receiving an “unknown type call,” according to a news release from Smithfield police.

Police are continuing to investigate.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

