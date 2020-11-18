Clayton police chief placed on administrative leave

Blair Myhand, police chief in Clayton. Town of Clayton

The chief of police in Clayton has been placed on administrative leave, multiple media outlets report.

The reason for Blair Myhand’s leave has not been disclosed.

But the Johnston County Report published a story Tuesday which noted concerns after Myhand took officers off-patrolfor private security at his home after a threat in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and civil unrest nationwide.

Hired in 2017, Myhand spent 11 years on the force in Apex and was one of the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department officers who responded to the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.

Maj. Jon Gerrell will run the Clayton Police Department while Myhand is on leave, WRAL reported.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.