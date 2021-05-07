He resigned after 8 months on the job. Here’s how much the ex-Clayton town manager gets.

JD Solomon Town of Clayton

Outgoing Clayton Town Manager J.D. Solomon will receive $158,000 in severance pay after serving as the town’s permanent top staffer for just three months.

Solomon resigned Monday night after being appointed to the position effective Feb. 1. He’d served as the interim manager since Sept. 1, 2020.

Both he and the town agreed to let Solomon “voluntarily resign” as manager, according to his severance documents.

The resignation followed a two-hour closed session Monday night.

“They asked me to step in back in September,” Solomon told The News & Observer the next day. “We did some really good work, but it was time to hand it off to somebody else.”

Solomon’s appointment to the full-time job was controversial with the mayor and a Clayton Town Council member criticizing the decision to appoint the long-time town contractor. The town was in the process of reviewing other candidates and Solomon had not applied for the position.

“I’m not in favor of this,” Mayor Jody McLeod said then. “I don’t think it’s a wise move. I think it’s blowing money.”

Solomon was originally hired on an interim basis on Sept. 1 to fill in for Town Manager Adam Lindsay who resigned in August. His severance was $173,000, his annual salary.

