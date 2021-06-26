One dead, two displaced in overnight Johnston County fire

Officials are investigating a Johnston County fire Friday night that killed one woman and displaced several others.

The fire occurred just before 2 a.m. Saturday on North Sussex Drive in Smithfield, according to Randy Jernigan of Johnston County Emergency Communications.

One woman was killed in the fire, and two others were displaced, he added.

Officials have not released any details about the woman who died.

The Johnston County Fire Marshall’s Office and Smithfield Fire Department are investigating the circumstances of the fire.

The News & Observer has reached out to both agencies for more information.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.