Johnston deputies investigating death of 18-year-old run over in domestic incident

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an 18-year-old woman who is believed to have fallen off the top of a moving car and been run over.

Deputies and EMS responding to a call just before 2:30 p.m. Monday found Tebria Janee Frazier on Vinson Road in Clayton, according to a news release.

She was pronounced dead on scene.

Callers told deputies that Frazier had been riding on top of a white SUV before falling off and being run over, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office said the incident is believed to be “domestic related,” and that the investigation remains ongoing.

The News & Observer has reached out to JCSO for more information.