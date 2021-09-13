One killed, seven taken to hospital after crash in Johnston County, police say

​A Johnston County crash Saturday night killed one person and left at least six others injured, multiple news outlet reported. iStockphoto

A Johnston County crash Saturday night killed one person and sent seven others to the hospital, according to local authorities.

The two-vehicle collision took place just before 7:45 p.m. on County Store Road at Doc Avenue in Pine Level, the town’s police department said in a news release.

A 2012 Ford, driven by Ramon Gonzales-Rivera, 39, of Selma, collided with a 2002 Porsche, the release said.

All six occupants of the Ford and the driver of the Porsche, Matthew Alarcon Jr., 19, of Smithfield, were taken to WakeMed, police said.

The department was unable to comment on the extent of their injuries.

The Porsche’s passenger, Bryan Mendoza Lara, of Raleigh, died at the scene.

Chief Ashley Woodard said the circumstances that led to the crash are still under investigation.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol assisted the Pine Level Police Department in responding to the crash, Woodard added.