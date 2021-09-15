58-year-old woman hit by van, killed in Johnston County after walking on unlit road

Debra Jean Morgan, 58, was fatally struck in Clayton Tuesday after she stepped into the path of a van, officials said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A pedestrian was killed in Johnston County on Tuesday night after walking onto an unmarked and unlit portion of the road, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Debra Jean Morgan, 58, was walking with traffic on the right shoulder of Government Road in Clayton when she stepped into the path of a Honda Odyssey minivan, said Trooper C.M. Wilson.

Wilson said Morgan, who lived in the area, was wearing dark clothing.

The collision occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. along the two-lane road, near the intersection at Slate Top Road.

The driver immediately stopped and cooperated with officials, and speed and impairment were not factors in the collision, Wilson added.

No charges will be filed against the driver, he said.

Wilson said family members did not know why Morgan was in the road.

“She was at their house playing cards,” he said. “About two hours prior to the collision, they say she got a phone call, got up and left, and then never came back.”

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 12:31 PM.