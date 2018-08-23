Electric Bird scooters land in Chapel Hill

The hotly debated electric scooters that have popped up across the country have now appeared on the streets of Chapel Hill.





The electric scooters, that top out at 15 mph and are meant to be driven in the street, are a relatively new addition to the transit scene in North Carolina. Chapel Hill is at least the third city where the California-based company called Bird has placed its scooters. They arrived in Charlotte early this summer and in Raleigh in July.

The scooters can be located and “unlocked” using Bird’s app on smartphones. It costs $1 to start each ride and 15 cents per minute to ride the scooters. According to Bird’s rules, you have to wear a helmet, ride in the streets, and park the scooter out of the public-right-of-way

A photo on Reddit appeared Wednesday night showing more than 100 Bird scooters set to be released throughout the town.

Efforts to reach the company and the town of Chapel Hill for more information were unsuccessful early Thursday.

The scooter did not coordinate with the city of Raleigh — and Bird is known for arriving overnight in cities with little warning, prompting some city bans. Raleigh leaders gave the company 60 days to comply with rules the city was still working to create.

At least two serious injuries have been reported in Raleigh since they arrived last month.

Davis Winkie, a Ph. D. student at UNC-Chapel Hill, used the scooters when he was researching his thesis in California because they were cheap and convenient.

He wrote on Twitter that “folks, the game has changed.”

“I am concerned about the way the town of Chapel Hill may react,” Winkie said in a follow-up interview. “I know some cities have reacted by saying, ‘No, bad, get out of here’ and confiscating the scooters. So I am worried about the town. I think they are a good transit option for the town. And for a university that prohibits freshmen from having a car on campus.”

Chapel Hill and the campus are walkable, but the scooters will help people who have to get far fast without waiting on a bus, he said.





The scooters are picked up each night sometime after 9 p.m. by contracted workers who recharge the scooters overnight and place them back on the streets before 7 a.m.





This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.